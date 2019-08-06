England premier fast bowler James Anderson has been dropped for the second Ashes Test, scheduled to begin on August 14 at the Lord’s, due to a right calf injury. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday said Anderson underwent an MRI scan this week, which confirmed that he suffered a calf injury.

The 37-year-old will start a rehabilitation programme working with the England and Lancashire medical teams. He will be reassessed on an ongoing basis regarding his availability for the rest of the series.



Anderson suffered tightness to his right calf and left the field on day one of the concluded first Ashes Test, which Australia won by 251 runs at Edgbaston. England’s record wicket-taker broke down after just four overs in the series opener at Edgbaston.

After pulling up injured on the first morning in Birmingham, Anderson, 37, was restricted to two batting cameos at number 11.

The veteran had not played competitive cricket for a month leading into the match after injuring the same calf playing for Lancashire.

“The MRI confirmed that Anderson has suffered a calf injury,” said a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday.

“As a result of the injury, he will commence a rehabilitation programme working with the England and Lancashire medical teams.

“Anderson will miss the second Test match, which starts at Lord’s on Wednesday, August 14. He will be reassessed on an ongoing basis”.