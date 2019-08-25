Ashes 2019: The series has seen many interesting incidents, some were also hilarious! Ahead of Day 4 play on Sunday, the English team seemed to be having fun with each other, trying to keep the mood light in the camp. English opener Jason Roy was spotted spitting in a water-bottle after taking a sip and then he offers it to Joe Denly, who was looking to have some water. Denly finally rejected the offer and moved on, it was a hilarious episode as Denly could not stop laughing. Roy has not been among the runs in the Test and that would hurt him. On the other hand, Denly managed to hit an important fifty in the second innings before being dismissed by Hazlewood.

Meanwhile, England skipper Joe Root left behind his string of poor displays in the ongoing Ashes and produced a gritty and unbeaten knock of 72 to keep his team afloat in the third Test against Australia. Partnering Joe Denly, Root revived the English innings, which at 15/2, was heading towards another low total. At the stumps of Day 3, England reached 156 and still require 203 to win.

Requiring 359 to win the third Test and equalize the Ashes, England lost their openers cheaply. Root and Denly, too, were scratchy in the initial stages but soon found their A-game. They rallied on to first steady the ship for the home team and then started to keep the scoreboard ticking as they countered Australia’s bowling attack.