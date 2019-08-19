England captain Joe Root was all praise for debutant pacer Jofra Archer after the drawn second Ashes Test at Lord’s. Archer took five wickets across the two innings and bowled hostile spells which most notably helped England stop the marauding Steve Smith.

“He’s come in and made a massive impact. He’s added a different dynamic to our bowling group and has given Australia something different to think about,” Root said after the fifth day’s play on Sunday.

Archer, who has made waves in the County circuit in England and T20 leagues around the world in the past couple of years, finally got his England nod at the 2019 World Cup. He played a pivotal role in England’s win, bowling the Super Over against New Zealand in the final and was included in the squad for the Ashes.

He was benched in the first Test but with James Anderson being ruled out of the second Test with an injury, Archer finally made his debut in the longest format of the game.

“It’s pleasing to see someone come in on Test debut, shake up things and live up to the hype – even some of the hype he put on himself,” said Root.

“It makes for a very interesting last three games. He makes things happen with such a unique action and natural pace, which is always in the game on any surface. That with the skill of the others, makes for a tasty combo.

“Things can change very quickly in sport. At the start of the week, we wanted a big response and we have definitely done that. It felt like we put them under huge pressure. It shows how much we’re in this series.”

Ben Stokes, who was man of the match in the second Test, said that Archer was a “seriously exciting talent”.

“It’s brilliant to have someone like that in your team. Much rather have him on our side than on anyone else’s. He’s announced himself on the world stage yet again,” he added.