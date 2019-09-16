Ashes 2019: From epic banters to quality cricket, this Ashes has seen it all. On Day 4 of the fifth Test at Oval, Jofra Archer and Matthew Wade engaged in an epic stare-off during the match. This is a tactic that has worked well for Archer this Ashes. Archer has bowled well and got among the wickets. Wade was batting with the tail on 78 when the incident transpired. It happened in the middle of the pitch after Archer bowled a delivery to Wade. It did not last long as Archer backed out. It is clear that a few words were also exchanged during this episode.

Matthew Wade and Jofra Archer are teammates at the Big Bash League where both the players represent Hobart Hurricanes.

Matthew Wade and Jofra Archer are fine. Totally fine. Still friends. Nothing to see here. …right, @HurricanesBBL? 🙊 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/jB4blKO8y2 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) September 16, 2019

Archer bagged the Man of the match for his six wickets in the first innings that set up the English win.

“It has just been exciting cricket since I have worn the English jersey. Being able to draw the series is really special. Test cricket can be perfect for you one day and it won’t be the next day. There would be good days and bad days. I just need to keep going. The management team is very good. (On his duel with Wade today) Probably I was a little grumpy with the wicket being flat. It was just serious cricket,” said Archer while receiving the man of the match.

Brief scores: England 294 (Jos Buttler 70, Joe Root 57; Mitchell Marsh 5/46) & 329 (Joe Denly 94, Ben Stokes 67; Nathan Lyon 4/69) vs Australia 225 (Steve Smith 80, Marnus Labuschagne 48; Jofra Archer 6/62) & 263 (Matthew Wade 117, Mitchell Marsh 24; Jack Leach 4/49) England win by 136 runs.