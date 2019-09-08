Jofra Archer has been in the headlines ever since he hogged the limelight of cricket arena. Emerging as one of the best bowlers of this generation in no time, Archer has been one of a kind talent for the teams he played so far.

After having a brilliant ICC World Cup, where he was England’s leading wicket-taker, the Barbados-born pacer made a glorious Test debut in the second match of the ongoing Ashes. In his second match with the red ball, he took a fifer and made a pivotal contribution in the home team’s surreal victory in the third Ashes Test.

However, first innings of the fourth match did not turn out to be a great outing for him as he went wicket-less but made a strong comeback took three in the second innings. He could not contribute much to his team’s fate as Australia batted magnificently in both the innings against the English bowlers.

Meanwhile, a recent video is doing the rounds on social media of Australia’s second innings. The video shows Archer blocking Mathew Wade to prevent him from taking an extra run. The incident happened while Archer was returning to his mark after bowling a delivery to Wade who, on the other hand, was trying to take the second run after completing the first off. As Wade turned after completing his first run off Archer’s delivery, he found the bowler standing guard on his way and refusing to step aside. While both the players avoided a collision, the touring batsman was unable to take another run.

The Tim Paine-led side have been brilliant in the ongoing Test so far. After posting a mammoth 497, powered by a brilliant double-century from Steve Smith, in the first innings, they bowled England out for 301 to take a lead of 196. Coming out to bat in the second innings, the visitors scored 186 in just 42 overs to set England a daunting target of 383.

The English batters have not looked up to the mark as they failed to give their team the start which was required to chase the big target. With still more than two seasons left to play, the hosts are reeling with five down.