England’s star performer in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Jofra Archer is primed to make his much-awaited Test debut during next week’s second Ashes Test against Australia at ‘Home of Cricket’ – Lord’s. He is expected to replace England’s all-time great James Anderson, who was ruled out with a calf injury. After missing out from the first Test after a side strain, Archer scored a sensational hundred and picked up a six-wicket haul for Sussex County (2nd team) against Gloucestershire to prove his match fitness ahead of the Lord’s Test.

Aiming to get their campaign back on track, England selectors named a 12-member squad for the second Ashes Test on Friday. Somerset left-arm orthodox spinner Jack Leach returned to the England squad in place of all-rounder Moeen Ali. As per the ECB website, Leach, who was player of the match the last time England played at Lord’s in victory over Ireland last month, is set to add to his five Test caps.



England suffered a morale-shattering 251-run loss in the first Test defeat by arch-rivals Australia at Edgbaston. This is the first time since 2001 that Australia won a match at Edgbaston in any format of the game.

Anderson (right calf) and batsman Olly Stone (back) miss out through injury. Both seamers were included in the squad for the first Test at Edgbaston.

In a match in which the momentum see-sawed both ways on a number of occasions, Australia finally managed to consolidate their position on Day 4 thanks to centuries by Steve Smith and Matthew Wade. England started Day 5 chasing a daunting target of 398 with 10 wickets in hand, but Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon stole the show in the fourth innings.

England’s 12-Man Squad: Joe Root (C), Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.