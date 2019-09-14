Ashes 2019: Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith has troubled and frustrated the English players all through the Ashes with his bat. During the first innings of the fifth test at Oval, English allrounder Jofra Archer seemed to have lost his cool during the match as Smith was looking to see off the early period with the new ball with Australia having lost both their openers quickly. In order to fluster Smith, Archer picked up the ball on his follow-through after Smith hit it straight and threw it back to the batsman in fury. It was unnecessary as Smith was well inside the crease.

Here is the video of Archer’s anger:

All of that did not bother Smitha as he went on to score yet another brilliant 80. His innings was laced with nine fours and a six. He was finally, leg before wicket to Chris Woakes, who picked up just one wicket in the innings. Archer had a dream day at The Oval as he picked up six wickets to bundle out the Australians for 225. England would look to win this Test, they have already lost the Urn.

England took a comfortable 78-run first-innings lead at stumps on Day 2 on Friday. At the close of play, England were 9/0 in their second innings with Rory Burns (4 batting) surviving a knock to his helmet and a decision review to keep going. At the other end, Joe Denly (1 batting) was dropped by Marcus Harris when he was on a duck.

ALSO READ: Archer’s Six-Wicket Haul Overshadows Steve Smith’s Valiant Knock, England Lead Australia by 78 Runs on Day 2 at Oval

Archer, who returned figures of 6/45 in the Leeds Test, had a similar 6/62 to show for this time as he rattled the Australian batting order. He was ably supported by Sam Curran (3/46), whose haul included a two-wicket burst in two deliveries.