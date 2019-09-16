Ashes 2019: England beat Australia at Oval to draw the Test series. The series has had plenty of memorable events, from Steve Smith’s brilliant batsmanship to some exotic catches and DRS bloopers. On Day 4 of the fifth Test England wicketkeeper, Jonny Bairstow gave his fans a moment to remember. Bairstow did an MS Dhoni to send Marnus Labuschagne packing for 14 runs at Oval. It was a quick stumping that will remind fans of Dhoni, who is sharp when it comes to stumpings. It was a flighted delivery from Jack Leach which Labuschagne missed and lost his balance. Bairstow seized the opportunity and stumped the Aussie.

Here is the piece of glovework from Bairstow:

Meanwhile, Australian Matthew Wade batted well for his 117 and was the lone fighter in the visitor’s unsuccessful chase of 399. Having Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins for company, Wade added 52 and 44 for the sixth and seventh wicket respectively, in a brilliant effort to pull off a miracle on Sunday. Skipper Joe Root (2/26) sent Marsh packing, Stuart Broad got the better of Cummins. Broad with his figure of 4/62 and Jack Leach with 4/49 were the stars of the pack for the English bowlers. Also, this is the first time men’s Ashes series ended in a draw since 1972.

“It has been amazing couple of months here in England. The cricket has been fantastic. Really proud that I have been able to perform. You have always got to believe. The middle of the wicket really played well. Wade showed that if you hang in there you could score. But not enough people hung in there with him. I saw Jofra last year at the IPL and realized he is a very special talent,” said the player of the series Steve Smith.