Ashes 2019: English wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow showcased the ultimate presence of mind to fake runout Steve Smith. Smith was on 26 when Bairstow decided to pull off this mischievous act. Bairstow pretended that he had the ball and was going to dislodge the bails. Smith, who was running to make his ground for a brief moment thought he was going to be run out as he admitted to the fact after Day 2. It is important to look at this carefully to see if it was fake fielding if that is the case the batting team gets five penalty runs. Smith has been the thorn in England’s flesh all Ashes and he came up with another brilliant 80 at Oval.

“He got me there, didn’t he? Dirtied my clothes. He didn’t say anything, I don’t think, but he got me. I didn’t know where the ball was. Bloody thing. Faked it. He got me. I don’t know what else to say,” said Steve Smith at the end of the day’s play at Kennington Oval.

Jason Gillespie took to Twitter and felt five penalty runs should have been awarded to Australia.

It was a bad display of batting by Australia, they did not look focussed and that is probably because they know they have retained the Urn successfully. Australia will now hope they can get back in the match by picking up wickets and not allowing England to take a massive lead. England achieved a 69-run-lead and have their openers at the wicket who saw off the four overs at the fag end of Day 2.

Brief scores: England 1st innings: 294 all out; Australia 1st innings: 225 all out (Steve Smith 80, Marnus Labuschagne 48; Jofra Archer 6/62); England 2nd innings: 9/0 (Joe Denly 4 not out, Rory Burns 1 not out)