Kevin Pietersen lashed out at the English spinner Jack Leach and said the cricketer has become a joke ever since his epic 10th wicket stand with Ben Stokes which saw the home winning the third Ashes Test. The former England batsman said Leach has been unable to perform his duties as the main spin bowler of his team.

“It’s doing my head in that a bloke who’s supposed to win games for England is becoming a laughing stock. You’ve got people in the stands taking the mickey out of him, wearing masks and fake glasses. Commentators are talking about his Specsavers deal,” Pietersen wrote for online bookmaker Betway.

Leach, who became a superstar ever since playing the famous 76-run partnership with Stokes in the Third Test at Headingley, was at the receiving end of Pietersen’s comments as he questioned his bowling credibility in the ongoing Ashes. He added, “England are losing an Ashes series and he’s only taken eight wickets at 30 in three Test matches. It doesn’t look like he’s troubled anyone.”

Suggesting Leach to concentrate on his cricket, Pietersen said it would be better for him if the English crowd talk about his bowling and not how funny he is. “Now I’m not saying that you don’t do these things. It can be good for team spirit to have a bit of fun. But, from my side, I want to win. I don’t want to see the crowd talking about how funny he is. I want to see him winning matches for England with his bowling,” the 39-year-old expressed.

Talking about the repeated failure of Jason Roy, Pietersen said the batsman needs to change his technique for red-ball cricket. “I’m not saying he can’t get there. I think he’s an amazing player. But he needs to sort out his technique – it isn’t good enough for Test cricket,” he c