Mitchell Marsh completed a stupendous comeback with a fifer as Australia bundled out England for 294 in the first innings of the fifth Ashes Test on the second day at The Oval.

Coming into bat at an overnight score of 271/8, Jos Buttler and Jack Leach could only manage to add another 23-run together before Buttler fell victim to Pat Cummins. Marsh did the honour of taking the 10th English wicket and his fifth by getting Jack Leach clean bowled.

Day one saw the visitors asking the home team to bat first. Opener Joe Denly could cause much to his team’s favour as he got out at a personal score of 14. Skipper Joe Root and Rory Burns tried to steady the ship and went on to build a gritty partnership of 76 before the opener got out at 47. Root went on to score 57 in his stay of 141 deliveries.

All the middle-order batsmen faced the wrath of Marsh as Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes got out after settling in nicely. Eyeing an all-out with a low-score on the board, Stokes steadied the English ship. He started slow but soon got into his usual self and started finding boundaries with ease.

He hit three sixes of Josh Hazlewood to reach his fifty. In Leach, he found an able partner who held the strike at the other end as Buttler did the damage from the other end. First day ended with an unbeaten stand of 45 between both of them. However, the second day did not witness much of their merry as Cummins and Marsh made sure England did not cross 300.

Marsh made full use of his come back to the Australian team as he returned with a figure of 5/46. Stokes, Bairstow, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and Leach were the five English batsmen who contributed to Marsh’s fifer.