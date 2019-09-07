Ashes 2019: It was a funny incident that transpired during the tense 4th Ashes Test. Nathan Lyon and Joe Root were at the centre of it. Lyon, who was getting back to his bowling mark, stopped and changed the bails. Root spotted it and while Lyon turned around, the English skipper changed them back. This was hilarious and to see two great cricketers get engaged in such an act would be a treat for fans. The incident took place in the 62nd over when Root was looking good on 68. Unfortunately, Root departed after scoring three more runs for 71.

Here is the incident we are focussing on:

Earlier, it was Hazlewood who came up with the goods. He picked four wickets for 48 runs to leave England on the brink of an Ashes setback as they were reeling at 200/5, still trailing by 297 runs at stumps on Day 3 of the fourth Test here on Friday.

England resumed at 23/1 with Burns batting on 15. By tea, Burns got to his fourth Test fifty and second in the series and was batting on 62 from 137 balls.

Skipper Root at the other end neared his second consecutive half-century as he was batting on 47 from 108 balls. The pair shared a 100-run unbroken stand. For the Aussies, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins got a wicket each.

After Joe Denly (4) was dismissed on Day 2, nightwatchman Craig Overton also got out for just 5 early on Day 3, Hazlewood having him caught by Smith at second slip. From then on, Burns and Root steadied the ship. On the second day, it was all about Smith’s masterclass batting display.

Smith brought up his third double hundred after missing the third Ashes Test due to concussion. Smith re-wrote the history books with his 26th Test century and third Ashes double hundred as he batted for 513 minutes, and hit 24 fours and two sixes.

Brief scores: Australia 1st innings: 497/8decl (Steve Smith 211, Marnus Labuschagne 67; Tim Paine 58, Mitchell Starc 54 not out; Stuart Broad 3/97); England 200/5 (Rory Burns 81, Joe Root 71; Josh Hazlewood 4/48) At Stumps