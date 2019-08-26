Ashes 2019: Nathan Lyon would be cursing himself for missing a simple runout that costed the match. Australia needed one wicket as Ben Stokes and Jack Leach were in the middle trying to do the impossible. It was reverse-swept to point by Stokes, he didn’t react, but Leach had to charge halfway down the pitch, and then when he’s sent back, Lyon fumbled the return throw. This was dead, the nail was right there, but it was missed. This meant Lyin got trolled by fans who could not digest the mistake. Off the very next ball, Stokes was wrapped on his pads, but because Australia had wasted all their reviews, they could not opt for the DRS.

Here is the video:

Here is how Lyon faced the heat on Twitter:

Nathan Lyon fumbling the easiest of run out chances 😭 — Scott Collison (@collo05) August 25, 2019

Time for Nathan Lyon to retire🏏🕷🤨 — David Bowmaker (@david_bowmaker) August 26, 2019

Way too positive so soon after the game Neroli… need a day of blaming the umpire, shaking our head in disbelief at wasting the the review and feeling a bit of empathy for Nathan Lyon.. — Dave Hutchison (@dockerhutch) August 26, 2019

This match had everything! Test cricket is just the best! Feel for Nathan Lyon, but how do you describe that innings from Stokes after a great bowling performance – talk about a one man team! — Paul (@IntestinalWorm) August 26, 2019

Ben Stokes has done it again with a 135* masterclass! The all-rounder’s dream run continues as he guided England to a famous victory in the third Ashes test by one wicket. He added 76 runs for the last wicket with Jack Leach to snatch victory from the jaw of Australia at Headingley, Leeds.