Ashes 2019: Nathan Lyon would be cursing himself for missing a simple runout that costed the match. Australia needed one wicket as Ben Stokes and Jack Leach were in the middle trying to do the impossible. It was reverse-swept to point by Stokes, he didn’t react, but Leach had to charge halfway down the pitch, and then when he’s sent back, Lyon fumbled the return throw. This was dead, the nail was right there, but it was missed. This meant Lyin got trolled by fans who could not digest the mistake. Off the very next ball, Stokes was wrapped on his pads, but because Australia had wasted all their reviews, they could not opt for the DRS.
Here is the video:
Here is how Lyon faced the heat on Twitter:
Ben Stokes has done it again with a 135* masterclass! The all-rounder’s dream run continues as he guided England to a famous victory in the third Ashes test by one wicket. He added 76 runs for the last wicket with Jack Leach to snatch victory from the jaw of Australia at Headingley, Leeds.