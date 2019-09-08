Ashes 2019: Joe Root’s summer just got worse as he registered his third duck in the ongoing series to become the only English captain to do so, a feat that will bother him. It was a dream delivery from Pat Cummins that dismissed the English skipper. It was the perfect delivery, aim at the top of off and hit the top of off. The ball looked to shape in towards Root and then held its line. Root with a half-stride forward plays down the wrong line thinking it will angle in more, but it doesn’t and hits the top of off-stump. It was a big wicket for Australia as that gave them an opening.

Here is the delivery:

Cummins was on a hattrick then as he had sent Rory Burns packing before that with a ripper.

Australia bossed the proceedings on Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford. They set England a target of 383 and need to take eight wickets on the final day to take a 2-1 lead in the series and retain the Ashes.

England was left rattled in the very first over of their second innings with Pat Cummins dismissing Rory Burns and Joe Root off consecutive deliveries. Jason Roy managed to deny Cummins his hat-trick. He managed to stick around with Joe Denly, who was his opening partner until the last Test before he was demoted to number four and England’s overnight total is 18/2.