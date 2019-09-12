Ashes 2019: English skipper Joe Root departed for a well-made 57 before being cleaned up by Pat Cumins for the second time in the Test at Oval. Root was well-set when he was bowled by a Cummins ripper. The ball angled in on a length, Root thought that he has the line covered as he looked to block. The ball nibbled away to beat the outside edge and crash into the off-stump. Root’s feet was stationary and that proved to be suicidal. He heard the death rattle and stood there with a distraught look on his face. It was a similar delivery from Cummins that brought Root’s downfall in the second innings at Old Trafford. Root was lucky as he was dropped twice en route to his fifty by Peter Siddle and Tim Paine.

Here is the peach of a delivery from Cummins:

Pat Cummins was the one who exposed Joe Root’s inability to play the ball coming back into him in 2017/18 Ashes.

Now he has exposed his weakness to the ball leaving him after pitching. Pitching in the middle, Hitting the off Peg.🤩

Perfecto. #Ashes19pic.twitter.com/p0zRQu89Uh — Samagra Adhikari (@samagra_18) September 12, 2019

Root became the 12th English batsman to reach the feat. His last 1,000 runs have come in 31 innings. Root has not had a good series by his standards as he has amassed 304 runs in nine innings and registered three ducks.

Earlier, Australia, who have retained the Ashes after winning the fourth Test and now lead the five-match series 2-1, won the toss and chose to field first.

The visitors made two changes to their playing XI — Marsh replacing Travis Head and Peter Siddle coming in place of Mitchell Starc.

England had already announced their playing XI on Wednesday, bringing in Sam Curran and Chris Woakes for Jason Roy and Craig Overton.

The hosts lost Joe Denly (14) early, as Aussie pace spearhead Pat Cummins had him caught by Steve Smith at second slip.