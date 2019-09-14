Ashes 2019: There have been many breathtaking catches this cricketing English summer and Rory Burns catch during the 5th Test would be right up there with the best. It was anticipation and balance at its best as Burns pulled off a one-handed screamer at the third slip of help Jofra Archer picked up his fifth wicket. Archer ended up with six, but the wicket of Siddle would belong to Burns for the stunning catch. The ball was flying as Siddle wanted to guide to the third man. It was a thickish outside edge going away from Burns, but the leap and the balance made the catch possible as this would surely be among the best catches of the season.

Here is the catch:

Australia was bundled out for 225 runs as Jofra Archer picked six wickets and Curran gt three. Smith, once again was the thorn in the flesh for England as he was the top-scorer with 80 runs.

It was a poor display of batting by Australia, they did not look motivated and that is probably because they know they have retained the Urn successfully. Australia will now hope they can get back in the match by picking up wickets and not allowing England to take a massive lead. England achieved a 69-run-lead and have their openers at the wicket who saw off the four overs at the fag end of Day 2.

Brief scores: England 1st innings: 294 all out; Australia 1st innings: 225 all out (Steve Smith 80, Marnus Labuschagne 48; Jofra Archer 6/62); England 2nd innings: 9/0 (Joe Denly 4 not out, Rory Burns 1 not out)