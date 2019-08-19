The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), in a one of its kind penalty, ejected one of its members after he sledged Australia’s Steve Smith in the famed Long Room of the pavilion during the second Ashes Test which ended in a tense draw.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Smith was walking from the field after he got out scoring 92 in the first innings. The 32-year-old had returned to the middle after a 40-minute break after being hit in the neck by England pacer Jofra Archer.

According to a report in news.com.au, the unidentified member called the former Australian skipper a “cheat and a disgrace” as he made his way back to the dressing room.

Smith — who was playing his second Test after serving a one-year ban for his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate fiasco — has been subjected to harsh treatment by the Lord’s crowd even though he showed immense courage during the course of his innings at the Home of Cricket.

It is believed to be a first of its kind incident where a member has been thrown out of the Lord’s pavilion for misconduct.

Smith could not take part in the game on the final day of the Lord’s Test as he was diagnosed with a late concussion after being hit by a ferocious bouncer by Archer. In his place, Marnus Labuschagne became the first like-for-like substitute in the 142-year history of Test cricket.

Australia have a 1-0 lead in the ongoing Ashes series and will now face England in the third Test beginning Thursday at Headingley.