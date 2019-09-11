Basking in the glory of their famous Ashes triumph after winning the fourth Test against arch-rivals England at Old Trafford, Australia coach Justin Langer has publicly voiced his liking for the experienced duo of Steve Smith and David Warner. Langer’s side clinched a dramatic win in the fourth Test in the last hour of Sunday’s final session in Manchester.

“He (Smith) has done a lot for Australian cricket for the last few years actually, and so has Dave Warner. But we’ve also got to remember, Travis Head is new to Test cricket, Marnus (Labuschagne) is new to Test cricket, Marcus Harris is new to Test cricket, Cameron Bancroft is new to Test cricket,” Cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

“You can’t just give them that experience, they’ve got to earn that and we’re very thankful to have Steve batting (like he is). We’re lucky to have him but Test cricket takes time. We’ve got to respect that, it takes a lot of time,” he added.

Smith has been in a phenomenal form in the Ashes series and after missing the third Ashes Test match due to concussion, the former Aussie skipper made a scintillating return.

Smith scored 211 runs in the first inning and 82 in the second helping his side win the fourth Ashes Test match. Moreover, Smith has amassed 671 runs and has become the second-fastest batsman to register 26 Test centuries.

Warner failed utterly in the fourth Ashes Test match as he was dismissed on a duck in both the innings. However, Langer said that he is hopeful that Warner will perform in the fifth and final Ashes Test match.

“Davey hasn’t had a great series but imagine how good the team will be when he starts having a great series and we’re hopeful he’ll do that in the next Test match,” Langer said.

Australia are now on a 2-1 lead in the series with one match left to play. Tim Paine-led side has already retained the Ashes after winning the match.

Australia and England will face each other in the final Test, beginning September 12 at the Oval.