Ashes 2019: Australia premier batsman Steve Smith made a remarkable comeback at Old Trafford as he slammed his 26th Test ton. Smith has been in ominous form off-late after he made a return to Tests. It took the Australian batting maestro merely three innings to regain the numero uno spot in the ICC Test rankings for the batsman. It was not all that easy with overcast conditions and irregular rain against a formidable bowling attack. Smith showed once again why he is considered the best ever in Test cricket. Smith has also slammed eight half-centuries on the trot in Test cricket. With the ton at Manchester, Smith edged past India skipper Virat Kohli, who has 25 Test tons to his name.

Here is how Twitterverse lauded Smith’s brilliance:

Waking up and it’s Groundhog Day: parliament will be a shambles and Steve Smith will be batting. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 5, 2019

Early prediction .. If @stevesmith49 is still in at 1201pm he will get a double iron .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 5, 2019

Steve Smith scores hundreds for fun. #TheAshes — Robin Adams (@RobinAdamsZA) September 5, 2019

Have never seen anyone have so much time to play his shots as Steve Smith does. Every delivery seems half as slow as it is to every other batsmen #ashes — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) September 5, 2019

Smith picked up an injury during the 2nd Test when he copped a nasty blow from Jofra Archer. Following the concussion, Smith had to miss the Headingley Test which proved to be costly as Australia lost it by a whisker.