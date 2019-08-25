Ashes 2019: While there is good news for Australia, there is equally good news for the hosts. Steve Smith, James Anderson was seen in the nets while the 3rd Ashes Test was happening. The two cricketers in all certainly would be eyeing a comeback at Manchester during the 4th Test. Smith picked up a concussion following a lethal bouncer from Jofra Archer, whereas Anderson missed out on the second and third Test. While Australia’s batting is set to be boosted, England’s bowling will also get experience, which is invaluable. While Smith was batting in the nets, Anderson was spotted rolling his arms over.

Here is the video:

Smith was in red hot form when he copped a blow from Archer. Smith has amassed 378 runs in the series so far at a surreal average of 126 with two 140+ knocks and a half-century.

Meanwhile, England skipper Joe Root left behind his string of poor displays in the ongoing Ashes and produced a gritty and unbeaten knock of 72 to keep his team afloat in the third Test against Australia. Partnering Joe Denly, Root revived the English innings, which at 15/2, was heading towards another low total. At the stumps of Day 3, England reached 156 and still require 203 to win.

Requiring 359 to win the third Test and equalize the Ashes, England lost their openers cheaply. Root and Denly, too, were scratchy in the initial stages but soon found their A-game. They rallied on to first steady the ship for the home team and then started to keep the scoreboard ticking as they countered Australia’s bowling attack.

The duo went on to bat for more than 53 overs and added 126 runs for the third wicket. Denly was constantly kept in check with short balls from the Australian pacers. But the batsman was also on the mark as he ducked and saw most of them through. However, after settling in, Root took off the pressures from Denly and started treating the earning the maximum results as much as he could.