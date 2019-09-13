Steve Smith is back at it once again to haunt England bowlers for one final time this summer during the fifth and final Test in the ongoing Ashes at Oval. Continuing his magical form with the bat, Smith once again looked peerless right from the word go in the first innings of the Oval Test. With an aim to increase his tally from 671 runs at a staggering average of 134.2 this series, the right-hander achieved another batting milestone on Friday as he wreaked havoc in the minds of English bowlers.

The 30-year-old Aussie touched the unthinkable 700-run mark to become only the sixth batsmen in Test history to achieve the feat more than once. Smith matched the likes of Sir Everton Weekes, Sunil Gavaskar and Brian Lara in the elite league to score 700+ runs in a single Test series more than once. He has earlier scaled the 700+ mountain during the infamous 2014-15 series against India where he managed a total of 769 at a mind-boggling average of 128.16.

700+ runs in a series most times: 5 – Bradman

3 – Sobers

2 – Weekes, Gavaskar, Lara, STEVEN SMITH#Ashes2019 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 13, 2019



In the all-time list, Sir Don Bradman and Sir Gary Sobers are the only two batsmen in Test cricket’s famed history to score 700+ runs in a Test series more than twice. While Bradman achieved the feat five times in his glorious career, the Windies great Sobers managed it thrice. Before the start of the fifth and final Ashes Test, Smith required 304 runs to better Bradman’s record mark of 974 runs in 1930, the highest tally ever achieved by any player in any series.

Ever since his return to the Test arena, Smith’s form has been nothing less than sensational as he single-handedly helped Australia to retain the coveted Ashes urn after a gap of 18 long years.

The Sydney-born cricketer served a 12-month ban for the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, that saw Smith along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft receiving bans from all forms of cricket for a year.