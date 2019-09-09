Ashes 2019: So, was Australia premier batsman Steve Smith trying to flatter Jack Leach? Surely not, so was it an attempt to subtly roast the Englishman? Maybe, yes! Smith was seen mocking Leach after Australia beat England by 185 runs to retain the Ashes. The Australian players and staff returned to the ground after the presentation was over, Smith tried batting left-handed and what was also amusing was to see him sporting glasses, similar to the English pacer. Not so long ago, it was Leach and Stokes who stitched a 76-run stand at Headingley to help England over the line in a closely-fought encounter. Then Specsavers, the official sponsor of Ashes 2019, gave Leach a spectacle subscription for life. Stokes lauded the generous act from the sponsors.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery… pic.twitter.com/rDz1u9acW3 — Specsavers UK (@Specsavers) September 9, 2019

Here is how Smith faced the ire on social media for his act:

*Steve Smith’s little dig at Jack Leach* Pic1: in front of teacher

Pic2: in the free period #Ashes pic.twitter.com/G5fV640uFS — Monica (@monicas004) September 9, 2019

Steve Smith just been taking the piss out of Jack Leach by putting on glasses and shadow batting left handed in the middle of the team huddle. — David Coverdale (@dpcoverdale) September 8, 2019

World No 1 batsman’s return helped Australia immensely as Smith scored a brilliant 211, followed by a timely 81. He also bagged the man of the match for his effort.

“It feels amazing to know the urn is coming home. Incredibly special. I have been here a few times, things haven’t gone our way and we haven’t performed to our best of ability in 2013 and 2015. To come back here, I always wanted to tick off my bucket list to get the urn over here. Obviously there is another game and we would like to win that. Extremely satisfying,” Smith while baggung the man of the match.