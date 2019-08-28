Australia might have suffered a disastrous heartbreak in the third Ashes Test against England but their star batsman Steve Smith, who is all set to make his return in the fourth match, said he was not worried about Jofra Archer or the English bowlers hurling bouncers to him.

Smith, who was in prime form in first two Tests, was hit by an Archer-bouncer before being substituted with Marcus Labuschagne. With that he also became the first-ever Test cricket to be replaced during a match after suffering from concussion. Though he missed out the third game of the series, he will be making a return to the playing eleven having passed all the tests of the Australian medical team.

Smith who scored two centuries in the first two Ashesh Tests said he is not afraid of facing Archer again. He also dismissed the hype surrounding a personal battle between him and Archer by saying that the Barbados-born pacer could not get him out thus the other English bowlers enjoyed more success against him.

“I’m not really going to change anything. There’s been a bit of talk that he’s got the wood over me, but he hasn’t actually got me out. He hit me on the head on a wicket that was a bit up and down at Lord’s. He actually didn’t get me out so all the other bowlers have had more success against me, I dare say,” Smith was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Smith was having a terrific run in the middle, having made a comeback to the red-ball cricket after more than one-and-half year. He scored a century in the first innings of the Ashes opener and followed it up with another hundred in the second innings. Riding on his twin-tons Australia wrapped up the first Ashes Test with a win of 251 runs.

The first innings of the second match was also witnessing a similar kind of performance from Smith when Archer hit him in the head before the batsman got retired hurt. He returned to bat at the later stage of the innings but could not replicate the same aura before getting out at 92. On the third day of the game, he was replaced by Marcus Labuschagne who batted in the second inning for the visiting side.

After three matches, the Ashes is currently tied at 1-1. England staged a remarkable comeback in the third Test with the help of a monstrous effort from Ben Stokes to level the series.