Ashes 2019: Steve Smith once again showed why he is the best batsman in the world in red-ball cricket currently as he slammed his 9th consecutive fifty-plus score. Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith has not put a foot wrong since he made a comeback to Tests after serving his one-year ban. During his recent 82-run knock at Old Trafford in the second innings, the world No 1 was up to his antics as he roasted the English fielders by challenging them to run him out.

It was a yorker dished out from Broad, Smith somehow managed to get bat on that as it rolled back and missed the stumps by a whisker. Once it missed the stumps, Smith was on the lookout for a run as Bairstow ran in trying to stop him from taking a run. Smith started enticing the English cricketers with his actions as if asking them ‘run me out if you can’.

Here is the video:

Smith also equalled Virat Kohli and Brian Lara to score 600+ runs in a series consisting of three or more Tests thrice. Kohli, Lara and now Smith have done it thrice, with Sir Donald Bradman leading the list with six.

In the ongoing fourth Ashes Test, Smith also scored his third double century in red-ball cricket. Riding on his stupendous performance Australia posted 497 in the first innings. The bowlers complemented the performance of the batsmen and had the English team bundled in 301, giving the team a lead of 196 runs.

The visiting side batted again for a short period of time where Smith again was the highest scorer. The team from down underscored 186 to set England a target of 383. At the stumps of fourth day’s play, the hosts were reeling at 18/2.