Ashes 2019: You will not see a better catch this season! Steve Smith cannot put a foot wrong this English summer, be it with the bat or on the field. Whatever he touches, turns into gold. On Saturday, he came up with another spectacle when he took a one-handed blinder to cut short Chris Woakes’ stay in the middle. Marsh produced a delivery that was nipping away, squared Woakes in the crease and then forced the edge. Despite all his attempts to play this with soft hands, Steven Smith – the only slip – not only dives forward and low in time but also does really well to evade the keeper diving in front of him to complete arguably the catch of the season.

Here is the video:

Smith has been the thorn in England’s flesh this Ashes. Not only did he make a dream comeback to Test cricket, but also climbed to the No 1 spot in just three innings. He has already amassed 751 runs this Ashes despite missing out on the 3rd Test due to a concussion injury. The worrying factor for the hosts is that he is not done yet.

Meanwhile, Joe Denly’s gritty 94 helped England post a big lead of 382 against Australia at the end of third day’s play in the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval on Saturday. The opener fell six short of what would have been his maiden Ashes century.

Ben Stokes, too, shone with the bat for his 67 as he and Denly together scripted a partnership 127 runs for the fourth wicket. It was classic Stokes on display as he went on to partner Denly with utmost perfection. The duo drove the potent Australian attack crazy as they batted for almost 40 overs.