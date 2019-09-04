Ashes 2019: Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith‘s dream comeback to Test cricket continued as he registered his eighth consecutive half-century. He has scores of – 144, 142, 92, 51* in the ongoing Ashes series. But, what stole the show was a bizarre cover-drive that helped him get to the milestone. Stokes was the bowler, and he sprayed one way outside the off-stump. Smith saw the opportunity with the field up trying to save a single. He stretched out to reach the delivery and then hit it perfectly along the ground as he fell down on the pitch, unable to control the movement of his body. It was a freak shot that was applauded by the fans at Old Trafford.

Here is the shot:

Smith took merely two Tests to get back at the top of the rankings. He surpassed India captain Virat Kohli on his way to the top. Smith now has 904 points, Kohli is one-point shy of that figure. Unfortunately, Smith copped a blow on his neck from Jofra Archer and that kept him out of the Headingley Test. His absence was felt as Australia lost the match by a whisker, thanks to a brilliant knock from Ben Stokes.

Smith averages a surreal 63.82 in Tests which comprises of 25 centuries. Smith was on the top spot since December 2015. It was only in August 2018, when he was serving a ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal, that Kohli overtook him after reaching career-high rating points in the series against England.