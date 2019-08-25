Ashes 2019: If you thought you had seen it all in cricket, this Stuart Broad act will make you realise, there is still so, so much left to be witnessed. A player Stuart Broad was on-the-field and he communicated with the third umpire via stump mic, now you certainly may not have heard of such a bizarre incident. But it happened when Broad spoke to the third umpire via stump mic and asked him to take the four runs off Marnus Labuschagne after his attempted hook came off the helmet and not the bat reckoned the English pacer. His act of speaking on stump mic did not go down well with fans who reacted.

View this post on Instagram Broad talking to Stumps 😀 A post shared by Cricket Highlights (@cricket_highlights_) on Aug 24, 2019 at 9:29am PDT

And here are the trolls:

So now you don’t need DRS in cricket, just send your message straight to third umpire through stumps mics…. Well, Stuart Broad just did! #Ashes — Surender Singh Bisht (@suribisht1991) August 24, 2019

Stuart Broad must have been asking the scorers to remove the leg byes from his tally in the hope that he doesn’t concede more than the entire English team scored in the first innings #Ashes #ENGvAUS — Craig Arthur (@wxcarthur) August 24, 2019

Stuart broad at his Selfish best this morning. Asking for runs taken off his figures and chastising teammates….. #Ashes19 weak as piss character — Dan Lennon (@Danlrcc) August 24, 2019

Stuart Broad leaning into the stump mic to politely say ‘Could you take those four runs off, please?’ when he’s just hit the badge on Labuschagne’s helmet is about as typical of the man as you can get. Magnificent energy. — Phil (@phil_makepeace) August 24, 2019

“Can you take those 4 runs off please?”

Stuart Broads accent is the MOST Stuart Broad thing ever.#Ashes — Nick Carr (@NicksaCarr) August 24, 2019

Meanwhile, England skipper Joe Root left behind his string of poor displays in the ongoing Ashes and produced a gritty and unbeaten knock of 72 to keep his team afloat in the third Test against Australia. Partnering Joe Denly, Root revived the English innings, which at 15/2, was heading towards another low total. At the stumps of Day 3 England reached 156 and still require 203 to win.