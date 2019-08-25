Ashes 2019: If you thought you had seen it all in cricket, this Stuart Broad act will make you realise, there is still so, so much left to be witnessed. A player Stuart Broad was on-the-field and he communicated with the third umpire via stump mic, now you certainly may not have heard of such a bizarre incident. But it happened when Broad spoke to the third umpire via stump mic and asked him to take the four runs off Marnus Labuschagne after his attempted hook came off the helmet and not the bat reckoned the English pacer. His act of speaking on stump mic did not go down well with fans who reacted.
Meanwhile, England skipper Joe Root left behind his string of poor displays in the ongoing Ashes and produced a gritty and unbeaten knock of 72 to keep his team afloat in the third Test against Australia. Partnering Joe Denly, Root revived the English innings, which at 15/2, was heading towards another low total. At the stumps of Day 3 England reached 156 and still require 203 to win.