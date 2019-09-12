Ashes 2019: It is extremely easy to lose your temper in front of a packed crowd at the iconic Oval, and more so if it is the Ashes. Australian captain Tim Paine seemed to have lost his voice while asking the fine-leg fielder to change his position. Amid the noise at Oval, Paine was not heard and that made him lose his cool. Paine came down to calling the fielder with a harsh word. In the video posted by a fan, you can hear the commentators having a laugh in the box. They are finding it hilarious, but this is something the ICC does not endorse.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2019: Pat Cummins Clean Bowls Joe Root With a Ripper at Oval | WATCH

Here is the video posted by a fan:

England were 271/1 at stumps on Day 1 after put in to bat by the Australians. England lived dangerously as the Australians pegged away at the wickets. Root became the 12th Englishman to breach the 7000-run-mark in Tests as he scored a scratchy 57. The hosts at a point of time were reduced to 226/8, that is when Buttler 64* and Jack Leach 10* did a repeat of Old Trafford as they did not allow any more casualties in their unbeaten 45-run-stand. Mitchell Marsh with four wickets was the pick of the Australian bowlers. He picked the important wickets of Stokes, Bairstow, Curran and Woakes. Cummins and Hazlewood picked two wickets apiece.

England would be hoping they can reach the all-important 300-run-mark as that will give them a psychological advantage, but everything will depend on Buttler.

Australia has already retained the Ashes by winning the last Test at ld Trafford by 285 runs and taking a 2-1 lead.