Ashes 2019: Not just for the incredible cricket that was played throughout the Ashes, but this series will also be remembered for both the teams struggling with DRS. Australian skipper Tim Paine has been at the receiving end with the DRS. At Headingley an error of judgement from Paine, while taking the DRS cost Australia the match. History repeated itself as Paine was at it again, this time he did not opt for the DRS when replays showed three reds, which meant that had the review been taken, Denly would have had to walk back. He was lucky as it was not taken and he went on to score an important 94 in the second innings at Oval.

Here is the video:

In the video, you can see that Tim Paine walks up to Mitchell Marsh, has a conversation with him and then decides not to take the DRS as they may have been of the opinion that the ball was sliding down the leg stump.

Paine has faced the heat for the call and has not had the best of Ashes.

“I’m getting it wrong,” said a tetchy Paine. “I don’t know what else to say. We’re having a mare (nightmare). We’ve got it wrong.

“It’s fast,” he added. “It’s a tough job as I’ve said throughout the whole Test series. I’ve got a new respect for umpiring, particularly in Test cricket because it’s a hard job.”

Brief scores: England 294 & 313/8 (Joe Denly 94, Ben Stokes 67; Nathan Lyon 3/65), Australia 225 (Steve Smith 80, Marnus Labuschagne 48; Jofra Archer 6/62)