Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer has already become Twitter’s Nostradamus! From predicting the World Cup finals to Prithvi Shaw’s injury, now it seems Archer knew it all along, six years ago. After England’s unbelievable win, Archer took to his Twitter page and reshared the posts he had made in 2013. In 2013, he had predicted a Stokes show, which happened as it was the star all-rounder that took the hosts over the line with a brilliant 135*. Archer had also gone on to predict that it will be the best run-chase ever, that too happened. Stokes innings also helped England square the series 1-1.

Here are Archer’s earlier tweets that he reshared:

His posts seem to have stumped fans who reacted as well:

“It was unbelievable and something I will never forget. I’ve got to take it all in. I’m not sure it will ever happen again. It’s in the top two feelings I have ever had on a cricket field,” Stokes told Sky TV.

“It is right up there (with the World Cup win). We had to win this game and we managed to do it,” said the all-rounder who smashed an unbeaten 84 in the World Cup final one and a half months ago against New Zealand at Lord’s. England won that match for hitting more boundaries after the match, as well as the Super Over, ended in a tie.

“We have to move on to the next game (at Old Trafford from September 4) having managed to keep our hopes alive of doing the double. We have the momentum. (I love) being part of those challenges you get faced with — we are playing at the highest level and you don’t expect anything else,” Stokes said.

“There is nothing better than being there at the end and getting your team over the line. (Sunday) has been incredible,” said an emotional Stokes who also bowled superbly in the second innings of the epic contest, picking up three wickets.