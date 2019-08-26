Ashes 2019: So, was Australia robbed of a win? With Ben Stokes holding the key and standing between an Australian win was the big wicket. What would now hurt Australia is that they wasted their reviews and had no DRS left when Ben Stokes was wrapped on his pads trying to attempt a sweep. Stokes looked to sweep Lyon but missed it completely, the ball hit him on his pads and it looked out. To everyone’s surprise, umpire Joel Wilson thought otherwise and Stokes survived. That proved to be decisive as replays showed that Stokes was plumb. Once Stokes got over that, he single-handedly took England to a famous win by 1 wicket.

The decision has as expected stirred controversy as fans feel Australia were unlucky and some fans went on to bash the umpire.

Sir Joe Wilson MBE — Tino95 (@tinobest) August 25, 2019

I was so embarrassed bro like how can you see a clear LBW like that, pic.twitter.com/H0T5QWHGKa — Sports is Life🍂🍃 (@mluh516) August 26, 2019

Absolutely plumb lbw. Stokes knew it too. Joel Wilson will be knighted — T M (@TonyMak01) August 25, 2019

World cup by umpiring blunders and then this too! England must have known it well that it doesn’t matter what or how much you know but the thing which matters is who you know (the umpires ). #Ashes — Lavish Mall (@LavishMall) August 25, 2019

Australia weren’t robbed. They were just plain stupid. Accept and move on. — ᑕ (@Chelseaologyy) August 25, 2019

It is all fixed! Umpires are as corrupt! @ICC wake up! Switch to Footballs VAR equivalent and save peoples careers… you cannot have world cups umpires signalling 6 runs or key test matches like this umpires sleeping! ‍♂️ @CricketAus @BCCI #Ashes — Ismael Soeker (@soekerdotcom) August 25, 2019

Stokes’ 135* took England over the line in what was an epic Test match.

Chasing 359 for to win the game, England looked done and dusted after they lost nine of their batsmen with 286 on board. But Stokes had other plans on his mind as he played possibly the greatest innings of his career so far and went on to win the match single-handedly for his team. With his second successive century, the 27-year-old scored all the 76 runs of the last wicket partnership and made sure Leach faces least of the deliveries.