Ashes 2019: So, was Australia robbed of a win? With Ben Stokes holding the key and standing between an Australian win was the big wicket. What would now hurt Australia is that they wasted their reviews and had no DRS left when Ben Stokes was wrapped on his pads trying to attempt a sweep. Stokes looked to sweep Lyon but missed it completely, the ball hit him on his pads and it looked out. To everyone’s surprise, umpire Joel Wilson thought otherwise and Stokes survived. That proved to be decisive as replays showed that Stokes was plumb. Once Stokes got over that, he single-handedly took England to a famous win by 1 wicket.
The decision has as expected stirred controversy as fans feel Australia were unlucky and some fans went on to bash the umpire.
Stokes’ 135* took England over the line in what was an epic Test match.
Chasing 359 for to win the game, England looked done and dusted after they lost nine of their batsmen with 286 on board. But Stokes had other plans on his mind as he played possibly the greatest innings of his career so far and went on to win the match single-handedly for his team. With his second successive century, the 27-year-old scored all the 76 runs of the last wicket partnership and made sure Leach faces least of the deliveries.