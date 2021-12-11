Brisbane: Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has revealed that reaching the milestone of 400 test wickets has been a difficult but rewarding task at the same time.Also Read - Ashes: England Fined 100 Per Cent Match Fees And Five WTC Points For Slow Over-Rate

The 34-year-old foxed Dawid Malan (82) of England to reach the much-anticipated 400-wicket mark during the first Ashes Test match in Brisbane on Saturday. Lyon have been waiting for this landmark for a long time. He had an opportunity to this against India, however he was denied this feat by the brilliance of Indian batters.

Speaking to reporters after Australia's astonishing nine-wicket win at the Gabba, Lyon reacted to his achievement of claiming 400 Test wickets. He said:

“It hasn’t hit me yet to be honest. But it’s something that I am very proud of. There’s no doubt about that. It’s been some hard toil to get it but it’s very rewarding. That’s for sure.”

The veteran off-spinner added that he is not a person who stresses a lot on personal milestones. He admitted, however, that there had been a lot of banter and cheeky conversations around his 400 wickets in the dressing room.

“I am not so much on personal milestones. (But) I’ve got a lot of my best mates in that change room and they tend to remind me and ask me if I am going to have the 400 on my shoes like Pidge (McGrath) or run around like Warnie. I had a lot of banter going on.”

After removing Malan, Lyon added Ollie Pope, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson to his wicket tally and finished with the figures of 4 wickets giving away 91 runs.

Restarting Day 4 of the first 220 ashes test, England exploded to 297 in total. Australia chased 20 points in 5.1 overs, losing just one wicket – Alex Carey (9).