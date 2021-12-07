Brisbane: With a day to go for the start of the most treasured rivalry in cricket – the Ashes – speculations and predictions are rife. While some feel the Joe Root-led side has it in them to pull off a surprise, others reckon it is not possible to beat Australia at home. Ex-Australia stalwart Ricky Ponting – who has been a part of several Ashes games – made a prediction with less than 24 hours to go for the start.Also Read - One Guy in a Restaurant Tried to Taunt Us...: James Anderson Reveals Hilarious Interation With Aussie Fan Leading Up to Ashes

Ricky Ponting has spoken! The Aussie legend shares his predicted #Ashes scoreline, and the venue where England will most trouble Australia pic.twitter.com/4hCA3ayLWw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2021

It will also be an opportunity for both teams to make an impact at the World Test Championships table where England is currently languishing at the 5th spot, while Australia is yet to play a Test in this WTC cycle. The silver lining for the visitors is the return of Ben Stokes, whose participation was in doubt.

Australia Squad- Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith (VC), Alex Carry (WK), Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson.

England Squad: Joe Root (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Daniel Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Craig Overton, Chris Woakes, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood