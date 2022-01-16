Hobart: England tour of Australia ends as a nightmare as the hosts win the fifth and final test by 146 Runs at Hobart. England were able to draw just one test at Sydney with one wicket remaining. England captain Joe Root called the tour ‘frustrating’ and stressed on the fact that batters did not put enough runs on the board to compete.Also Read - IPL 2022: Joe Root Wrestling With Time, Mark Wood Hopeful Of A Return This Year

Chasing a challenging target of 271, Rory Burns and Zak Crawley logged England’s highest opening partnership of the tour in a quick-fire fashion that belied their previous struggles in the series. However, Burns (26) chopped on to Cameron Green at the stroke of tea. His partner Crawley was 32 not out when tea was called on Day 3 of the ongoing Day-Night Hobart Test. Also Read - Ashes 2021-22: Nasser Hussain Echoes Stuart Broad's Suggestion, Reckons That's England's Best Chance vs Australia in Hobart

Earlier in the day, England bowled out Australia for 155 in their second innings. Mark Wood produced a lion-hearted bowling effort for England, getting 6 for 37, his best figures in Test cricket. England were 68/1 at test and everyone well and truly believed that Root’s men will be able to sneak out a test match win in the otherwise daunting tour. Also Read - Ashes 2021-22: Joe Root Renews Support for Coach Chris Silverwood Ahead of Final Test

Travis Head was adjudged Player of the Match for his incredible and aggressive hundred in the first innings. His 101 in just 112 deliveries was instrumental in a respectable first innings total. It is noteworthy that Head played a similar innings in the first test at Adelaide. For his monumental effort in the series, he was also adjudged as Player of the Series.

Brief scores: Australia 303 and 155 (Alex Carey 49; Mark Wood 6/37) vs England 188 and 124 (Zak Crawley 32 not out, Rory Burns 26; Cameron Green 3/21 and Cummins 3/42).

Inputs from IANS