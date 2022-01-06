Sydney: England senior pacer Stuart Broad made an incredible comeback into the team by picking up a five wicket haul in the first innings of the Sydney test. The 35 year old picked up his 19th five wicket haul and it was his 8th against the Aussies. However, Broad was pretty vocal about performance of the England batters while addressing the media after the end of Day 2.Also Read - The Ashes, 4th Test: Usman Khawaja Brilliant Ton Puts Australia on Top Against England on Day 2

Speaking about his comeback in the 4th test, Broad also put some light on the disappointing performance of the English batters. Broad said," Honestly, It doesn't what bowlers you play if are getting bowled out for 140."

Broad was speaking after taking his 19th five-wicket haul in Tests, and his eighth against Australia.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/93m5U4KsOd — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) January 6, 2022

The remarks should not be taken as a surprise as Broad has been critical of the England’s batting in the past. The visitors have been poor with the bat in the current Ashes series which is reminiscent of their performance in Ashes series of 2013-14 in Australia.

England were 13/0 at stumps, trailing by 403 runs against Australia on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test, here on Thursday. Australia, who were 321/6 at Tea, added 95 more runs to their scorecard before declaring their first innings on 416/8 in the third session.

Usman Khawaja (137) and Steven Smith (67) were the top scorers for Australia while Stuart Broad (5/101) was the most successful bowler for England. In reply, England openers Haseeb Hameed (2 not out) and Zak Crawley (2 not out) were at the crease when play ended on Day 2 at Sydney Cricket Ground.

