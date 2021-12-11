Melbourne: It is finally confirmed, Hobart would be hosting the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2021-22. The Test at Bellerive Oval (Blundstone Arena) would be a pink-ball Test – the second of the series – confirmed Cricket Australia. The state of Tasmania would also play host for the first time in Men’s Ashes since 2016.Also Read - Hardik Pandya May Retire From Tests to Prolong White-Ball Career: Report

“We are delighted to announce that Blundstone Arena in Hobart will be hosting an Ashes Test match for the first time and thank the Tasmanian government for its support,” Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said on Saturday (December 11). Also Read - 'Umpires Not Empires' - Twitterverse Corrects Shashi Tharoor's Spelling Mistake in Ashes Post on Ben Stokes No-Ball

“I would like to thank all the states and territories who took part in this process. The submissions we received were outstanding and we had no doubt that each of the venues that took part would have hosted a wonderful event. Also Read - Not Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul; Aakash Chopra Picks Rohit Sharma as India's Best Batter in Tests, T20I in 2021

“There were a range of considerations, including commercial, logistical and operational factors and on the balance of these, the CA board agreed on Blundstone Arena being the most appropriate venue to host the fifth Vodafone Men’s Ashes Test.”

Meanwhile, the hosts look set to win the first Test after a brilliant show by Pat Cummins in the first essay where he picked up five wickets to bundle out England for 147. Then, David Warner (94) and Travis Head (150) came up with the goods to help Australia secure a mammoth 278-run lead.

In the second innings, Joe Root (89) and Dawid Malan (82) showed some spine but they could not carry on to get a big three-figure score.