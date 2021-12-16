Adelaide: Australian batsman, David Warner not only made his mark in the cricket field on Thursday but also won millions of hearts as his heart-warming gesture towards an young fan proved that the Aussie superstar is more than just a professional cricketer.Also Read - Ashes 2021, 2nd Test: David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne Lead Australia Innings on Day 1

Warner struck an important 95 to take the home side to 221/2 on Day 1 of the 2nd Test at the Adelaide Oval. After getting out to Ben Stokes, on the way back to the pavilion, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad batter gifted his playing gloves to an young fan. The young boy was elated after getting the gloves from the left-handed batsman.

Also Read - The Ashes, 2nd Test: Michael Atherton Questions Steve Smith's Leadership And England's Selection

David Warner has shown tremendous grit so far and has a half-century to show for it 👏 Watch the match live on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺#Ashes | #AUSvENG | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/vyVvxYyk0r — ICC (@ICC) December 16, 2021

Warner and Labuschagne fought hard and went past tricky situations as to make sure that Australia are in a strong position at the end of day one. Warner reached his 32nd Test fifty as he struck 11 boundaries in the build-up to his innings.

That’s stumps! Tough day for England, with fifties from Warner and Labuschagne putting Australia in a good position 👏 Watch the #Ashes live on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺#AUSvENG | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/e3f7YsHlZa — ICC (@ICC) December 16, 2021

In the previous Test against the Three Lions, the versatile batter scored 94, in Australia’s 1st innings as the home side romped to a 9 wicket victory at the Gabba.