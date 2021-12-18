New Delhi: Australia finished day three of the second Ashes Test in firm control at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday as the bowlers bundled out England for 236. The Aussies led by Steve Smith, following Pat Cummins’ pull out, refused to enforce the follow-on and batted to be 45/1 in 17 overs at stumps, leading by 282 runs. Former England international Kevin Pietersen is unhappy with Nathan Lyon’s bowling on day 3, slamming him for his ‘zero’ variations during the course of play on a flat Adelaide pitch.Also Read - COVID: Players in Ashes, BBL Banned From Signing Autographs, Interacting With Fans, Says Report

"Can SOMEONE please smack Lyon?!?!! FFS! Off spinner with zero variations and bowling on world crickets flattest road!!!! #Ashes," an agitated Pietersen tweeted about the Australian who dominated today and created many chances.

Nathan Lyon recently became the 15th bowler in the longest format of the game to scalp 400 wickets. Lyon bowled a total of 11 maidens, picking up the wickets of Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson.

The majority of the day belonged to Australian bowlers as Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took a total of 7 wickets on Day 3.

The off-spinner Lyon picked up 4 wickets in the last Test at the Gabba and currently holds the best bowling average for the home team in the ongoing match.

The Australians will walk into the penultimate day of the match with the upper-hand as the Aussies would be looking to take a huge leap in the Ashes series.