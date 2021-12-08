Delhi: Day 1 of the world cricket’s oldest rivalry – Australia vs England – started in an emphatic fashion as Test cricket takes centre stage at the iconic Gabba on Wednesday. Under the leadership of newly-appointed captain Pat Cummins, Australia bundle England for 147 in just over 50 overs on day 1 of the first Test. Cummins became the first captain to take a five-wicket haul in an Ashes Test since Bob Willis in 1982. He was well-supported by the likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood who picked up two wicket each to wreak havoc on England’s famed batting lineup. However, it was not only the Aussie pacers who bowled lethal or unplayable deliveries at the beaming Gabba but the local police (Queensland Police) joined the fun and took a savage dig at Joe Root and his men.Also Read - Former England Cricketers Surprised by Decision to Drop Stuart Broad For First Ashes Test

England's meek surrender in the first innings of the historic Ashes series started the debate on Twitter as thousands of fans engaged in fun-filled banter. Keeping up with the trend – the official account of the Queensland Police too roasted England's batting order and decided to take it up a notch higher.

Queensland Police are launching an investigation into a group impersonating a Test batting order at the Gabba. — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 8, 2021



After a pun-intended traffic update, Queensland Police reacted to the match saying, "Queensland Police are launching an investigation into a group impersonating a Test batting order at the Gabba."

The local police Tweet was followed by this quirky traffic update: “BNE traffic update: A large crowd for the first test so plan your Cummins and goings. We’d be Lyon if we said there’ll be nothing but Green lights near the Gabba. Don’t say we didn’t Warner #Ashes”

BNE traffic update: A large crowd for the first test so plan your Cummins and goings. We’d be Lyon if we said there’ll be nothing but Green lights near the Gabba. Don’t say we didn’t Warner #Ashes — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 7, 2021



Talking about the first Test, Cummins made a cracking start to his captaincy stint with a five-wicket haul as the hosts skittled out England for just 147 on day 1 of first Ashes Test at The Gabba. At tea, Australia were the happier side of the two, with all pacers ending with wickets against their name.

But with rain coming immediately after England were bowled out meant that the final session never happened and stumps had to be called early. The umpires inspected the pitch but eventually called off the day’s play as bad light and wet outfield came into the equation.

On a green pitch and overcast sky at The Gabba, Australia made inroads in the first session after England opted to bat first. Starc struck with the very first delivery of the Ashes, clean bowling Rory Burns around his legs. The first-ball duck was also the sixth duck recorded by Burns in Test cricket this year.

Hazlewood caused more misery on England, drawing edges off bats of Dawid Malan and Joe Root to be pouched by Carey and David Warner at first slip, respectively to reduce England to 11/3. That soon became 29/4 as Ben Stokes, playing his first competitive cricket match since July, fended a rising delivery from Cummins to Marnus Labuschagne at third slip.

Cummins has now become the first Australian captain to take a five-wicket haul in an Ashes Test since Richie Benaud in 1962. He also became the first captain to take a five-wicket haul in an Ashes Test since Bob Willis did so in 1982-83. His 5/38 is also his first fifer against England in a dreamy start to life as the captain in the longest format of the game.