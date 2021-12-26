Melbourne: Australian Legend Shane Warne on Sunday said that he would have preferred playing Stuart Broad instead of Ollie Robinson in the ongoing boxing day test match. A struggling English side made four changes in the line up for the third test – Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood and Jack Leach in place of Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Broad and Chris Woakes.Also Read - Ashes 2021: I Like The Balance of England Attack, Says Michael Vaughan Before 3rd Test

Warne took to social media to express his views on England's selection.

England looks a better balanced side – but I would have played @StuartBroad8 instead of Robinson & Pope looks a good player to me, but Bairstow had to play. Pope will play a lot of test cricket. Aussies will welcome back @patcummins30 & good luck to S Boland on debut, he’s good — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 25, 2021

With Pat Cummins back in the side after being in isolation due to Omicron scare, Australian team is resolute as ever leading the series 2-0 up. The Australian captain, displaying his authority over the hosts, grabbed two early wickets before lunch. Openers Hameed and Crawley couldn’t add much to the scoreboard.

After the tea break, England are 6 down on 134 on board with Bairstow (23) and Wood (4) on the crease. A total of 54 overs have been bowled till now with the hosts dominating the game. England’s captain Joe Root has been the top scorer of England’s innings with 50. It is noteworthy that half century is his third of the series.