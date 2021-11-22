Sydney: Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy reckons that if Tim Paine, who had stepped down from his captaincy last week feels that he is a distraction to his side which was why he had decided to step down, then the former Australian captain should not be a part of the team either.Also Read - Pakistan All-Rounder Shoaib Malik to Miss Third T20I vs Bangladesh

Healy thinks that Paine was not asked to step down but was actually implored by his coach to stay on and if that is to be true then he is anyway going to be a distraction for his team and he should not be making himself available for selection which he has at the moment. Also Read - Mohammad Kaif Has an Interesting Suggestion For India's New Head Coach Rahul Dravid

Cricket Australia (CA) has also said that it was Paine’s individual decision to step down and that the 37-year-old was not pushed to resign. In fact, coach Justin Langer too wanted him to continue as skipper. Also Read - India Vs New Zealand: Brendon McCullum Blames Hectic Schedule For New Zealand 3-0 Defeat

Healy, who kept wickets for Australia in 119 Tests, said he is concerned about the distraction Paine’s inclusion will bring on the team. The Australian great said that though CA was right in keeping Paine in the Test XI, he has questioned the former captain as to why he wants to continue given that his presence could bring a lot of distraction to the side.

“My answer is yes (he should be in the playing XI)… but if it’s the distraction he doesn’t want, and that’s why he stood down from the captaincy, he wasn’t told to stand down and was actually implored by his coach to stay, but he didn’t want to be a distraction,” Healy told SEN’s Pat and Heals on Monday.

“So, he’s going to be a distraction if he plays, if he doesn’t want that distraction he shouldn’t be playing either, he shouldn’t be making himself available.

“He certainly has made himself available, I’d probably be looking at seeing how it goes.”

Healy said that Australia had plenty of wicketkeeping options if it chooses to replace Paine. Among them, the former cricketer said, Alex Carey is Australia’s best choice given that he keeps wickets in one-day cricket, while Matthew Wade too has played Tests in the past 12 months.

Healy also named Queensland’s Jimmy Peirson and Western Australia’s Josh Inglis who could be given a chance.

“Well I think Carey, I don’t think he’s done anything wrong not to get that job, and he’s just young enough at 30-years-old. Having said that, my selection would have been Josh Inglis. Carey certainly deserves to have a go, but if George Bailey (CA chairman of selectors) and his selectors say, ‘No, we’re going to go young and build the future’, then it looks like Josh Inglis of Jimmy Peirson, but I’d say it’s Josh Inglis, who has absolutely jammed the door with his foot.”

The 26-year-old Inglis has played 45 first-class games and averages 33 with the bat. He was a member of the Aaron Finch-led Australian side that recently won the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Ashes begins in Brisbane on December 8.

(With IANS Inputs)