Melbourne: Travis Head has been ruled out of the Sydney Test due to coronavirus. Cricket Australia announced this and confirmed that Head is the first player to test positive of Covid-19 in the Australian camp. Currently, the 28 year old is asymptomatic and under isolation. It is noteworthy that Head is another addition to the list of COVID positives’ after ICC match referee David Boon and England coach Chris Silverwood.Also Read - Delhi Issues New Guidelines For International Flyers Amid Omicron Surge. Deets Inside

All rounder Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson and Josh Inglis are called as covers for the Australia’s squad in case there are any other positive cases in the camp. Usman Khawaja is already present there and very likely to replace Head as a middle order batter. Also Read - Bihar Reports First Omicron Case, 26-Year-Old Man Tests Positive in Patna's Kidwaipuri

A Cricket Australia spokesperson has said that on record that the remaining Australia squad, families, and support staff have undergone RT-PCR and rapid tests on Friday morning and there are no change in the plans for now. Also Read - Pregnant Women Should Not Delay Covid Vaccination, Study Suggests

“As part of our testing procedures, we are PCR testing players, their families and our support staff daily,” the spokesperson said. “Unfortunately, Travis returned a positive Covid-19 result earlier today. Thankfully, he is asymptomatic at this stage. We anticipate that he will be available to play in the fifth Vodafone men’s Ashes Test in Hobart.”

“We are grateful to our exceptional medical staff for all the work they have done throughout this series and we will continue to work with and support the players, their families and staff from both teams.”

The Gabba centurion was in spectacular form and one of the main reasons for Australian dominance in the Ashes. His 152 in the first test came in quick time and took the game away from England. Australia, then went on to win the test match by 9 wickets.