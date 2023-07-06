Home

Ashes 2023 3rd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch England Vs Australia Match

Ashes 2023 3rd Test match is all to begin from July 6. Australia will be hoping to get an unassailable lead when they take to the field against England at Leeds.

Third Test of Ashes is all set to begin from July 6.

Ashes 2023 3rd Test is all set to commence from July 6 at Headingley, Leeds. Australia will try to continue its winning streak. The world no. 1 Test team are high on confidence after back-to-back wins in the tournament. Pat Cummins will be hoping to ensure that Australia get an unassailable lead in the Ashes with another victory. For England captain Ben Stokes, the game is a do or die situation. The Three Lions have failed to go past the victory line in the last two matches. They desperately need a win to stay alive in the series.

The Ashes is one of the biggest rivalries in Test cricket. The third encounter promises to be an exciting contest. Ahead of the third Ashes Test, here is everything you need to know about the England vs Australia match.

When will the England vs Australia third Ashes Test be played?

The England vs Australia Third Ashes Test is set to be played from July 6-10.

Where will the England vs Australia Third Ashes Test be held?

The England vs Australia Third Ashes Test will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

At what time will the England vs Australia Third Ashes Test start?

The Third Ashes Test match between England and Australia will begin at 3:30 PM (IST).

Where to watch England vs Australia Third Ashes Test LIVE on television?

Fans can watch the England vs Australia Third Ashes Test LIVE only on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of England vs Australia Third Ashes Test in India?

The England vs Australia Third Ashes Test live streaming will be available to fans on the Sony Live App Plus Website.

England vs Australia Third Ashes Test: Full Squads

England: Ben Stokes (C), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Steven Smith (vc), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Pierson (wk), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

