Ashes 2023: Big Blow To England As Ollie Pope Ruled Out Of Remiander Of Series

Pope hurt his shoulder while fielding in the first innings of the 43-run defeat at Lord’s and went on to aggravate the problem when a misunderstanding with the match officials led England to believe they could not use a substitute fielder later in the game.

New Delhi: England batter Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the ongoing Ashes 2023 after dislocating his right shoulder during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s last week confirmed the England cricket board on Tuesday.

He then batted in both innings and made 42 and three in the match, batting in his regular spot at three.

The 25-year-old has been retained in a 15-man squad for the third Test at Headingley, which England need to win to stand a chance of overturning a 2-0 deficit. However, it remains uncertain whether he will be deemed fit for the match.

“Scans in London on Monday revealed the full extent of the injury and he will miss the rest of the summer campaign and will require surgery,” said England Cricket Board.

“England will not call up a replacement for the third Ashes Test, which starts at Headingley on Thursday. England will not call up a replacement for the third Ashes Test, which starts at Headingley on Thursday” added ECB.

Earlier, Speaking to BBC, England head coach Brendon McCullum said: “We will check Ollie and work it out. We will see how he is. “I was so proud of Ollie, to do what he did (at Lord’s). He’s a tough kid to bat at number three and want to make an impact.”

“That 40-odd in the first innings, he was suffering a lot of pain, but he was able to invest in the team and put that to one side and operate. He’s obviously our vice-captain as well and a fantastic leader in the group, albeit at a young age.”

