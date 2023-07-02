Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Ashes 2023: ‘Can He Do It Again?’ – Twitter Erupts As Ben Stokes’ Century Keeps England Alive At Lord’s Test
Before lunch, Ben Stokes notched up his century in the 56th over by sending the balls flying into the stands.
New Delhi: England players Ben Duckett (50*) and Ben Stokes (29*) resumed at the crease when England were batting on 114/4 on Day 5 of the second Test of the Ashes 2023 at Lord’s. The pair stitched a valuable 132 runs partnership for the fifth wicket. However, as soon as Australia got rid of Duckett (83), the match started to shift in Australia’s favour.
Jonny Bairstow was also given out following a controversial run-out decision in the 52nd over by Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey who ran him out from behind the wickets. Stokes was irked by the removal and the England team or the spectators did not take in good sport. Stokes then switched on his beast mode to bring up his hundred.
The England skipper started attacking Cameron Green and hammered him for three boundaries to start the carnage with 178 runs to win and just four wickets remaining. In the very next over, he continued hammering for boundaries and three straight sixes. He was able to score 24 runs of the over, which tied him for second place among England batters in Test cricket in terms of runs scored in an over.
Twitter erupts after Ben Stokes carnage at Lords:
Ben Stokes, there are no words…
Just incredible! 🙌 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/J1u2Ttwmo5
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 2, 2023
Ben Stokes dominance at Lord’s.
Australia keeping 9 at the boundary! pic.twitter.com/BXNNoOeJWc
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 2, 2023
6,6,6 to bring up an Ashes century at Lord’s.
Ben Stokes the captain! pic.twitter.com/C7i0uQfqoX
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 2, 2023
We’re back at it after lunch…
And so is Ben Stokes 💥 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/qvDHoQxiBy
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 2, 2023
Field placement done by Australia for Ben Stokes in Test Cricket 💀, once upon a time these kinda placement was done for Ab Devilliers #Ashes23 #BenStokes pic.twitter.com/4b50pXLmyd
— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) July 2, 2023
Before lunch, Ben Stokes notched up his century in the 56th over by sending the balls flying into the stands. England ended the session with a score of 243/6 in 57 overs and still needs 128 runs.
