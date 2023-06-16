Home

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, England Vs Australia Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –England vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Edgbaston, Birmingham at 3.30 PM IST June 16, Friday

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –England vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today's Edgbaston, Birmingham at 3.30 PM IST June 16, Friday.

TOSS – The England Vs Australia toss between England vs Australia will take place at 2.30 PM (IST).

Time – 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Jonny Bairstow, Alex Carey

Batters: Steve Smith (C), Joe Root, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Jimmy Anderson (VC), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins

ENG vs AUS Probable XI

England (Announced) Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland/Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

Squads:

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Josh Inglis, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Harris.

