Ashes 2023: Announcing a plenteous home schedule for 2023, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday made known that the men's Ashes next year will be contested from June 16 to July 31, with Edgbaston, Lord's, Headingley, Old Trafford, and The Oval set to host the Tests. The first Test will begin on June 16 at Edgbaston while the last Test will be played at The Oval starting July 27. England, led by Ben Stokes, will also play a one-off Test match against Ireland at Lord's which will be played between June 1-4. England would surely strive to regain the Ashes after their 4-0 defeat in 2021/22 Down Under.

Schedule of Ashes 2023

1st Test – June 16 to 20 – Edgbaston

2nd Test – June 28 to July 2 – Lord's

3rd Test – July 6 to 10 – Headingley

4th Test – July 19 to 23 – Old Trafford

5th Test – July 27 to 31 – Oval

England will also play four ODIs and four T20I matches against New Zealand. The series against New Zealand will be played between August 30 and September 15 followed by a three-match ODI series against Ireland between September 20 and 26 as the English team would get into the groove for the ultimate, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be played in India.