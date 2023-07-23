Home

Ashes 2023: England Crowd Boos Marnus Labuschagne For Not Walking Back Despite Being Dismissed | Watch

Marnus Labuschagne made a crucial 111 runs off 173 balls with the help of 10 fours and two sixes in what was also his first Ashes century in England.

Marnus Labuschagne struck a century in the fourth Ashes Test against England on Saturday. (Pic: cricket.com.au)

New Delhi: Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has proved his worth in Ashes 2023 series with a memorable century in the ongoing fourth Test in Manchester against England. The Australian struck a half-century in the first innings at Old Trafford and in the second innings, the right-handed batter notched up his first century in seven months which helped Pat Cummins-led side to lead the fightback on a rain-affected Day 4.

Labuschagne made a crucial 111 runs off 173 balls with the help of 10 fours and two sixes in what was also his first Ashes century in England. However, a bizarre incident happened as the 29-year-old was booed by the fans for not walking back despite nicking behind to Jonny Bairstow off Joe Root’s bowling.

On-field umpire Nitin Menon didn’t raise his finger initially but England captain Ben Stokes after discussing with players took the review to challenge the on-field decision.

Is there ANYTHING this man can’t do!? Joe Root gets the breakthrough. COME ON! 💪 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/EFmDIex5pU — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 22, 2023

After showing the visuals of the catch, ultra-edge showed a clear spike and the crowd started booing even as Labuschagne made his way back to the locker room. It took the part-time spinner Root to get rid of the Australian No. 3 whose 103-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh had frustrated England on a rain-curtailed day.

England will be hoping the rain stays away long enough for them to pick five wickets and force a series decider in the fifth and final game of the series at The Oval. Otherwise, a washout will mean a draw and Australia will successfully retain the Ashes title.

Brief scores: Australia 317 & 214/5 in 71 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 111, Mitchell Marsh 31 not out; Mark Wood 3-27) trail England 592 by 61 runs.

