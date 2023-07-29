Home

Ashes 2023: England Players Swap Jerseys On Day 3 Of Fifth Test To Show Support For Alzheimer’s Society | WATCH

The England team's initiative is aimed at drawing attention to the confusion often experienced by people living with dementia and how people with the disease lose precious memories.

England Cricket team swapping jersey to show support for Alzheimer's Society. (Pic: Twiiter)

New Delhi: The English cricket team players on Saturday in the ongoing fifth test match of the Ashes 2023 series, showed a heart-warming gesture by swapping their jerseys with each other to show support for those with dementia. The English team took this initiative for the pre-day’s line-up in support of the Alzheimer’s Society.

The team dedicates the third day of the fifth Ashes Test to raising vital funds and drawing much-needed awareness of the disease.

“But we know that dementia affects far too many people and has a terrible effect on them and their loved ones. By teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Society, I’m pleased we can raise awareness and vital money to help end the devastation caused by dementia,” said England Test captain Ben Stokes.

“The Ashes is one of the great sporting contests, and over the years it has produced so many amazing memories for me and millions more. As a team we want to entertain, and to make many more memories for cricket fans up and down the country,” Ben Stokes said.

Today is the day! It’s the @lv=Men’s Ashes Test Match: Day 3 Supporting Alzheimer’s Society. 🏏 Huge thanks to the Kia Oval (@surreycricket) and @englandcricket – and sending lots of luck to our boys! 🤞 Great #CricketShouldBeUnforgettable https://t.co/oFsZXP1wXb pic.twitter.com/vbFrIO8HXj — Alzheimer’s Society (@alzheimerssoc) July 29, 2023

The funds raised from this special day will be directed towards important aspects like faster diagnosis, groundbreaking research, and the Alzheimer’s Society’s support services. These services were accessed more than 4.5 million times as compared to the previous year. It is serving as a lifeline to thousands of families during their most challenging and distressing moments.

“This Test match will enable us to provide help and hope to everyone living with dementia, by funding faster diagnosis, life-changing support and vital research, making a massive difference to fans and players whose lives have been devastated by dementia,” said Alzheimer’s Society CEO, Kate Lee.

Meanwhile, responding to England’s 283, Australia resumed their first innings on Day 2 at 61/1. However, the Australian team kept losing wickets and stumbled to 185/7. And once again the lower-order fought back and lifted them to 295, giving the visitors a 12-run lead.

While Smith contributed a crucial half-century in Australia’s first innings, Pat Cummins (36) and Todd Murphy (34) chipped in with handy knocks.

