Ashes 2023: ‘He Will Play At Oval,’ Michael Vaughan Backs David Warner After His Poor Show Against England

The left-handed opener has scores of 9, 36, 66, 25, 4, 1, 32 and 29 in all the innings he has played and just managed to score a fifty.

David Warner has scores of 9, 36, 66, 25, 4, 1, 32 and 29 in innings he has played in Ashes 2023 so far. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has strongly stated that the Australian National Cricket Team will retain the veteran opener David Warner for the final match in the ongoing Ashes 2023 series.

The Kennington Oval in London will host the Ashes finale this year. The fifth test will be played from July 27 to 31. Australia is currently leading the series 2-1, but the result of the ongoing fourth test at Manchester looks to go in England’s favour unless rain favours Pat Cummins-led side.

Australia is not getting good starts in the series, mainly due to the poor performance of David Warner, who has not been able to play any of the big innings for the side. The left-handed opener has scores of 9, 36, 66, 25, 4, 1, 32 and 29 in all the innings he has played and just managed to score a fifty. Warner also struggled against the English seamers against Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan said that Warner played far better in the Manchester Test despite not registering big scores. He further said that, “He’s actually played alright here. When you are getting the 20’s, 30’s and getting out, the question is always asked if the player has lost that spark, that real concentration that you require for hours”.

“But when you are getting in and getting out consistently, there is that sharpness that you lose. Warner’s actually moved better here at Old Trafford than he has for long time. He was batting outside of his crease, going at the ball and playing really nice shots and playing late,” he added.

“He’ll play at the Oval. Don’t see how you bring in Marcus Harris at this stage of the Ashes. Don’t think he’s that far away but has to be really sharp in his mind to concentrate for longer periods,” said Michael Vaughan.

